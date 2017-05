Irene F. Belshe, 90, of Granite City, died Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Saturday, May 20, at Calvary Baptist Church, 3000 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Burial will follow after a church luncheon at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is handling arrangements.