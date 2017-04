Irene M. Baker, 84, of Madison, died Sunday, April 9, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be noon until Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1621 10th St. in Madison. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements.