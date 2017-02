Irene Marino, 94, of Granite City, and formerly of Punta Gorda, Fla., died at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Fountainview Memory Care in Granite City.

Cremation rites will be accorded and she will be inurned with her husband at Charlotte Memorial Cemetery in Punta Gorda, Fla.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.