Iris J. Gauen, 86, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at Unity Baptist Church, Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.