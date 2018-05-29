Irma Eileen Rea, 96, of Granite City, died on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Granite City Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.

She was born on May 24, 1922, in Granite City to Scotty E. and Amelia (nee: Duenning) Thompson.

Irma married Frank Rea in 1943, and he preceded her in death in 1990.

The loving mother and grandmother was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Granite City, where she was the oldest and longest member. She also owned Scotty’s Jewelry and Card Shop in Granite City and was a member of the ladies Optimist Club and Eastern Star. Irma loved to watch the triple crown horse races and loved all of her dogs over her lifetime.

Irma is survived by a son, David (Terry) Rea of Granite City; a granddaughter, Monica Rea (Pam Graklanoff) of Hazelwood, Mo.; a grandchild, Jamie Headrick; and two great-grandchildren, Jalyn and Jameson. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, including Andy Manno, Jimmy Thompson and Judy Dustman; and great-nieces and nephews, Jeff Manno and Jill and Josh Dustman, who stayed closest to her.

Besides her husband and parents, Irma is preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bobby” Thompson; and three sisters, Blanche Jessen, Marie McCabe, and Alma.

A memorial service will be led at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2160 Delmar Ave. in Granite City. A reception will follow the service.

Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory of Granite City.

