Irma Leatrice Lewis Rice

Irma Leatrice Lewis Rice, 94, died Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 15, at Wesley Chapel A.M.E. Church, 418 Aldrup St. in Edwardsville. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.