Isabell Koertge

Isabell Koertge, 85, of Edwardsville, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, August 11, at Tri-Township Park in the Community Center in Troy.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.