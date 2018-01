Ivan Hubert Lusicic Jr., 89, of Granite City, died at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at St. Joseph Croatian Catholic, 2112 S. 12th St. in St. Louis. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in St. Louis.