Izola Lee Sheppard, 90, of Bethalto, died at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 8, 2018, at her residence.

A celebration of life will be from 6-7 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2018, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, where memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. Chaplain Jason Pierce will officiate. Burial will be private.