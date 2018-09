Jack D. Buehne

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jack D. Buehne of Godfrey announces his passing after a brief illness on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at the age of 89.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. until funeral at noon Friday, September 28, at Church of the Master, 1325 Paddock Drive in Florissant, Mo. A private burial will follow the service.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.