Jack Earl Crane, 71, formerly of Bethalto, died at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.
No services are scheduled.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
