Jack F. Talley, 82, of Cottage Hills, died at 10:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, where services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.