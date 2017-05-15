Jack Lee Carpenter, 75, of Granite City, passed away at 9:52 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2017, in the emergency department at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

He was born Nov. 22, 1941, in Battle Creek, Mich., a son of the late William “Bill” and Margaret “Madge” (Billek) Carpenter. He married Carolyn Y. Carpenter on Dec. 15, 1963, in Granite City and she was the love of his life. They were inseparable. He loved traveling with her, whether it was seeing the United States or just getting a tank of gas and going on an adventure with no destination in mind. They also enjoyed spending time with her family in Alton, Mo. She passed away on Feb. 19, 2007. He retired from Prairie Farms Dairy after nearly 40 years of dedicated service. He was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 525 in Alton since 1962. He cherished his dog, Mollie, and they were known for taking road trips and visiting their favorite restaurants. Jack had a special love for the Colorado mountains and had a knack for driving his car until he would run out of gas and would always manage for it to be at a gas station. He had a special admiration and respect for law enforcement, fire and rescue and our United States servicemen and women. You always knew where you stood with Jack, whether it was good or bad. His favorite thing to say, and he would say it often, was, “It just goes to show you; it’s always something.” He enjoyed playing his harmonica and loved traveling and family gatherings and faithfully played the lottery and winning along the way. He had a special love of and acquired quite the collection of eagles through the years. Jack was a simple man who loved his family and friends and was always there to help others in any way he could.

He is survived by Tommy Carpenter of Granite City; Jaimee Ellis of Colp, Jake (Danielle) Carpenter of Granite City and Eric (Erin) Jackson of Granite City; four great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

Jack had multiple siblings but had a twin sister, June to whom he was very close to.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with the Rev. Henry Crippen officiating. Memorials may be made to the Granite City APA or to Make-a-Wish Foundation and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.