Ezra “Jack” Smith, 81, of East Alton, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Sunday, July 8, 2018, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12. Pastor Lynn Spicer will officiate. Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.