Jackie Harris, 85, of Grafton, died Friday, March 24, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 28. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery with military rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.