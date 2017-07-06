Mr. Jackie “Jack” Pinkston, 76, of Granite City, passed away at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, at his home.

He was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Granite City, a son of the late Ora Dexter and Pearl (Marshall) Pinkston. He married Jeanette (Cuvar) Pinkston on March 4, 1961, at Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City and she survives. He retired in 2003 from Granite City Steel after 25 years of dedicated service as a heavy equipment operator. He had previously worked for Tri-City Grocery Warehouse for

20 years. He loved his days of golfing, fishing, bowling and hunting and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Emma Pinkston of Mitchell; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Jennifer and David Hackethal of Naples, Fla., Sandra Pinkston of Granite City and Michelle and Robert Null of Granite City; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Mildred Pinkston, Charles Pinkston, Josephine Rayner, Louise Mshar, Kate Clonts and Franklin Pinkston.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorials may be made to the Pinkston family and may be accepted at the funeral home