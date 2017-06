Jackie Ray Harlan, 76, of East Alton, died at 6:19 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his home.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, where visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 12. Private inurnment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.