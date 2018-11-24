Jacklyn Elizabeth Willaredt

Jacklyn Elizabeth Willaredt, 84, of Granite City, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at University Nursing and Rehab in Edwardsville.

Memorial visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, December 1, at St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.