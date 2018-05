Jaclyn Renee Sanders, 31, of Edwardsville, died at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 14, at the funeral home with Rev. Gary Stefaniak officiating. Following cremation, interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.