Jacob E. Dailey, 25, of Alton, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A Celebration of Life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at the Bush Pilots MC Clubhouse, 1001 Union St., Alton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.