Jacqueline “Jackie” Hibbs

Jacqueline “Jackie” Hibbs, 50, of Alton, passed away at 11:50 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018, at her residence.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 11 a.m. until memorial services at noon Saturday, November 10, 2018, at First Christian Church in Wood River. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

