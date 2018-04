Jacqueline Isom, 67, of Alton, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at her residence due to complications from treatment after a recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.