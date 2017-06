Jacqueline “Jackie” Ann Snell, 65, of Pontoon Beach, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Missouri Baptist Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, where services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, at Irwin Chapel, Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.