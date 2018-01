Jacqueline Lee (Jackie) St. Peters, 57, beloved wife, mother and sister, died unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, beginning with a prayer service at 4 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, at St. Ambrose Church, with interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.