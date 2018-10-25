Jake Martinez, 34, of Granite City, died Sunday, October 21, 2018.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, October 26, at Kutis South County Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Shepherd Hills Cemetery.
Jake Martinez, 34, of Granite City, died Sunday, October 21, 2018.
A memorial service will be at noon Friday, October 26, at Kutis South County Funeral Chapel. Interment will be at Shepherd Hills Cemetery.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018