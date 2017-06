Jake Vernon Tobin, 26, of Godfrey, formerly of Glen Carbon, died Monday, June 26, 2017, at Barnes Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, where memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1.