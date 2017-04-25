Jakob Ryan McIntosh, 27, of Granite City, passed away at 8:07 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at his home.

He was born Dec. 31, 1989, in Granite City, a son of Brad M. and Teresa Marie (McIntosh) Briggs of Granite City. He was employed at Hershey Warehouse in Pontoon Beach. Jakob was a member of Navigation Church in Collinsville and was baptized on Easter Sunday. He was a 2010 graduate of Granite City High School and was everybody’s friend and never met a stranger. He was unique and silly in so many ways, very generous to help others and his ability to always make others smile will forever be remembered. He enjoyed music, playing his guitar, skateboarding, rapping and dancing.

In addition to his beloved parents, he is survived by his beloved children, Ilana McIntosh, Julian Hindman and Damen Hindman, all of Caseyville and one expected in December; his cherished fiancée, Elexis Paulk of St. Louis; two sisters, Karli Briggs and her fiancé, Tyler Seago; and Alexandra Briggs of Granite City; a brother, Austin Norton of Granite City; nephew, Jayce Seago; grandparents, Richard and Donna McIntosh of St. Petersburg, Fla., Tina Nalley of Granite City, Kathy and Steve Brown of Granite City and Mike Briggs of Madison; numerous aunt and uncles, many cousins, other extended family and friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, with the Rev. Brent Johnson officiating.

Memorials may be made to Navigation Church, 1205 Vandalia, Collinsville, IL 62334 and may be accepted at the funeral home