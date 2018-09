James “Jim” Frederick Reinhardt

James “Jim” Frederick Reinhardt, 92, of Alton, quietly departed this life Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Oxford Grand in McKinney, Texas.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 29, at the Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey. Pastor Jerry MeCaskey will officiate. Burial will be private with full military honors.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.