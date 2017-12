James “Jim” Loy Sr., 98, of Granite City, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Jim will be laid to rest next to Shirley after a private family graveside service at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.