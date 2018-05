James “Jim” S. Cloninger, 80, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where Masonic Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles West officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.