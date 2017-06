James A. “Jim” Vernon, 84, of Granite City, died at 11:50 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Bethel Chapel, 2445 Ohio and 25th Street, Granite City, where visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17. Burial with military honors will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City is handling arrangements.