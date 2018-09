James A. Gamma

James A. Gamma, 93, of Alton, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the home of his daughter.

Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, September 24, 2018, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will take place in Upper Alton Cemetery with military burial rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.