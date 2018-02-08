James A. “Jim” Stites, 89, died at 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A private burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.
