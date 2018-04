James Allen Kilmer, 88, of Bethalto, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Willow Rose Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service at noon Tuesday, April 17. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of all arrangements.