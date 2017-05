James Alvin Madison, “Red,” died Tuesday, May 2, 2017, while at his home in Catoosa, Okla.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Catoosa Hills Christian Church, 18415 E. Admiral Place, Catoosa, Okla. He will have a military burial at Fort Gibson National Cemetery the following Monday with the time still to be determined.

Kennedy Funeral & Cremation is handling arrangements.