James B. Clark

James B. Clark, 80, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:23 a.m. Sunday, September 23, 2018, at home.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 27, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 28, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be private at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.