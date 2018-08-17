James Chesus

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a loving father, husband, brother, and friend, Jim Chesus, who passed away unexpectedly in Santa Cruz on July 22, 2018, at the age of 68.

Born Aug. 10, 1949, in Alton to Mary and Roman Chesus, Jim was the middle of three siblings, brother to older sister, Lynn Waller, and younger brother, Tom Chesus. He attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School and Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and Rockhurst University in Kansas City. While attending college in Kansas City, Jim met his wife of 41 years, Kathy. After completing college in 1975, they spent 18 months traveling Europe, North Africa, and India in a camper van, which was a lifelong dream and a source of many great memories and friendships. Following their return, Jim and Kathy ventured to California to join Tom in Menlo Park, Calif., to work in Wayfarers Bakery and eventually settled in Ben Lomond. Jim loved the redwoods and was a proud 35-plus-year resident of San Lorenzo Valley, raising his four children here.

Jim worked in technology sales across many fields, including biomedical, hardware, and magnetics. He was a huge source of energy and enthusiasm in the workplace, making friends and trusting work relationships that would last for a lifetime. Jim was passionate about jazz and classic rock and roll, his Irish heritage, national parks (particularly a Montana gold mining cabin where he spent a lot of time with his brother Tom), and the Pacific Ocean. Jim was never a stranger to anyone; he loved meeting new people and left an impression on each and every one. Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy, and four children, Maureen, Mary, Kelly, and Connor. Family and friends will soon be notified of the upcoming ceremony to say farewell to Jim and celebrate his life.