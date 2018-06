James D. “Red” Fairless, 76, of Bethalto, passed away at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Sunday, July 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Chaplain Bruce Baumgarter officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.