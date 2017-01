James “Dalton” Clark, 89, of Alton, died at 11:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.