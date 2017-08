James “Dan” Bernaix, 64, of Granite City, died Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel in Granite City is handling arrangements.