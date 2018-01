James E. Beeman, 89, of Edwardsville, died at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Following cremation, a private interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.