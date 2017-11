James E. Bull, 78, of East Alton, died at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana with military honors presented by East Alton American Legion Post 794.