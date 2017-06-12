James E. “Jim” Rich, 74, of Granite City, passed away at 7:18 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

He was born June 10, 1942, in Chicago, a son of Jean (Fickett) Rich of St. Louis and the late Donald Earl Rich.

He married Mary Ann (Brunch) Rich on June 19, 1993, in St. Louis and she survives. He retired as a certified public accountant after many years of dedicated service throughout the community. He loved to read and enjoyed his days of gardening. Jim will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Laura Rich of St. Louis; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Donna Jean Rich-Murdock of St. Louis and Linda Louise and David Keller of Chicago; two sisters-in-law, Frances Zicari of Collinsville and Catherine Watts of Granite City; many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Rich.

In celebration of his life and in accordance to his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held.

Memorials may be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.