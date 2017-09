James E. Thomae, 79, of Alton, died peacefully at 6 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Integrity of Alton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. A private burial will take place at St. Dennis Cemetery in Shipman at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded.