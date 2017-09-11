James Earl “Corky” Sullivan, 81, of Granite City, died at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in St. Louis.
Cremation services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
