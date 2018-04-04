James Earl Fair, 82, of Maryville, formerly of Alton, passed away at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Ill.
Services and burial are private.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
