James F. Stille, 84, died at 7:20 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from noon until service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the funeral chapel. Burial with military honors will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.