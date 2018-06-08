James G. Davis, 68, of Granite City, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 22, 1949, in Monticello, Miss., to the late James Denver and Lois Lanell (Waldrup) Davis.

On Nov. 3, 1986, he and Beverly F. Wofford were married in Granite City. She survives in Granite City.

After serving in the U.S. Army, James worked as a laborer at the barrel factory in Fenton, Mo., and retired after 40 years of service. He loved to fish.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, James Lee (Jennifer) Davis of Edwardsville; a daughter, Michelle Nichole Davis (Tim Chase) of Granite City; six grandchildren, Amber, Tyler, Jacob and Sydney Davis and Rayne and Damian Chase; and a sister.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Services are private.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at wojstrom.com.