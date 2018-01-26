James H. “Jim” Knecht, 69, died at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
