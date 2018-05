James Hazelwonder, 78, of Fieldon, passed away at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, at the funeral home with Fr. Don Roberts as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Cemetery in Hardin.